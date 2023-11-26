Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM learning kits now up to 50% off for Cyber Monday from $15

Justin Kahn -
AmazonOsmoCyber Monday 2023
50% off From $15
Osmo starter kit Cyber Monday deals

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of the Osmo STEM kits. Among the more popular educational-based sets for iPad and Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup, the Osmo sets deliver a fun learning experience for kids loaded with games and developmental activities – they are also a great way to get the young ones into technology using the tablet you already own in a productive and safe way. There are notable deals on both the starter kits and the add-on sets starting from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below or a closer look at the Osmo Cyber Monday deals. 

Cyber Monday Osmo starter kit deals:

And the add-on kits:

If you are looking for a new tablet as well, Amazon holiday Fire tablet deals are ready and waiting with prices starting from $40, an all-time low on the new Fire HD 10 model, and more. On the Apple side of things, you’ll find all of the iPad offers we are tracking right here, including Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and a new all-time low on Apple Pencil 2 at $80

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad:

  • Actual product packaging may vary from the image displayed. Components within the box remain the same. OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.
  • TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).
  • SKILLS LEARNED: Visual problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, addition, counting, subtraction, multiplication, geography, marine biology, freehand drawing, gain listening skills, reading, learn physics & improve spelling & vocabulary. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Osmo

Cyber Monday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cyber Monday 2023 Deal Hub: Save on latest from Apple a...
New all-time low drops Apple Pencil 2 down to $80 (Reg....
ETAKER M2000: The ultimate indoor and outdoor off-grid ...
XGIMI Black Friday sale offers first discount on new Ho...
Google Pixel 8/Pro go on sale for Cyber Monday starting...
M3/Pro MacBook Pro Cyber Monday deals start from $1,449...
LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday deals live: Grogu 50% off, ...
Best e-bike Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Aventon, Rad Power...
Load more...
Show More Comments