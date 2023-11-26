Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM learning kits now up to 50% off for Cyber Monday from $15

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a range of the Osmo STEM kits. Among the more popular educational-based sets for iPad and Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup, the Osmo sets deliver a fun learning experience for kids loaded with games and developmental activities – they are also a great way to get the young ones into technology using the tablet you already own in a productive and safe way. There are notable deals on both the starter kits and the add-on sets starting from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Head below or a closer look at the Osmo Cyber Monday deals.

Cyber Monday Osmo starter kit deals:

And the add-on kits:

If you are looking for a new tablet as well, Amazon holiday Fire tablet deals are ready and waiting with prices starting from $40, an all-time low on the new Fire HD 10 model, and more. On the Apple side of things, you’ll find all of the iPad offers we are tracking right here, including Apple’s 11-inch M2 iPad Pro and a new all-time low on Apple Pencil 2 at $80.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad:

Actual product packaging may vary from the image displayed. Components within the box remain the same. OSMO IS MAGIC: Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

TEACHING: Arrange over 100+ puzzle designs/pieces to match on-screen shapes (Tangram), solve creative physics puzzles by drawing lines or placing items in front of the screen (Newton), learn to draw anything with creative drawing skills (Masterpiece), add, count, subtract & multiply tiles to pop the number bubbles solving math equations (Numbers), learn spelling & vocabulary with on-screen images & skill level selection (Words).

SKILLS LEARNED: Visual problem-solving skills, puzzles, math, addition, counting, subtraction, multiplication, geography, marine biology, freehand drawing, gain listening skills, reading, learn physics & improve spelling & vocabulary. Osmo sees and reacts to every real-life move. Geared towards children & love of learning.

