New all-time low drops Apple Pencil 2 down to $80 (Reg. $129)

If the Black Friday pricing wasn’t quite enough to sway you into scoring Apple Pencil 2, the Cyber Monday savings should be. Right now via Amazon, you can score the most capable iPad stylus in Apple’s arsenal for $79.99 shipped. It drops from the usual $129 price tag in order to save you $49. This is a new all-time low, clocking in at $9 under our previous mention. Did we mention that it’s also just $9 more than the new USB-C charging version? – making the wireless-enabled model an even better value. Head below for more.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini.

Also joining the more recent model, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $79 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $20 in savings as well as a match of the all-time low for one of the first times since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall.

It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

