Schwinn’s Marshall Hybrid e-bike cruises into Cyber Monday at new $765 low (Reg. $1,499)

Just in time for Cyber Monday, Amazon is now offering the Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike for $764.99 shipped. Down from its $1,499 MSRP, this deal comes in as a 49% markdown off the going rate, giving you a whopping $734 in savings. It comes in $135 under our previous mention from two months ago, $149 under the current used pricing, and lands as a new all-time low. It should be noted that this discount covers the large and extra-large frame model, while the small and medium frame model sits at the previous low of $900, still giving you nearly $600 in savings. You can read more about it by heading below the fold or by reading through our original launch coverage.

With an 18-inch aluminum frame built around a 250W hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides quiet boosts of acceleration up to 20 MPH and an integrated 288W downtube battery that can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, this hybrid bike is perfect for commutes, bike trails, or just cruising around with friends. It features a 7-speed twist shifter that offers smooth gear changes paired with mechanical disc brakes for stopping power in all weather types. Its battery also has integrated LED lights on either side, as well as both head and taillights so that you’ll be seen in low-to-no-light rides.

If you’re in need of a much more powerful e-bike, Amazon is offering a $480 discount on the Hiboy P6 Electric Bike for $1,000. It sports a powerful 750W BAFANG motor and a removable 48V battery that reaches a top speed of 28 MPH for up to 31 miles while solely using the throttle and up to 62 miles when utilizing the pedal assistance. It also comes equipped with puncture-resistant tires, an LED headlight, as well as nine different gear levels to support you through any kind of terrain.

And if you’ve been considering making the leap to e-bikes, check out this rundown of our favorite e-bike deals from a selection of popular brands. Most of these deals will be ending within 24 to 48 hours, so don’t wait too long and miss your chance to expand your commuting and joy-ride options. You can also check out our recent coverage of the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter that is currently seeing a 52% discount for Cyber Monday, and offers a 15.5 MPH top speed for up to 22 miles on a single charge.

Schwinn Marshall Electric Hybrid Bike features:

Hybrid ebike, 18 inch aluminum frame, perfect ebike for commutes, bike trails, or meeting friends, 27.5-inch wheel fit riders 5’2” to 5’7” inches tall

Integrated downtube (288-watt) battery can last up to 35 miles on a single charge, includes charging cable, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

250-watt hub-drive pedal assist motor that provides a quiet boost to accelerate up to 20mph with the throttle, tested to and complies with ANSI/CAN/UL2849

7-speed twist shifter offers smooth gear changes, mechanical disc brakes deliver all weather stopping power and alloy double wall rims with lightweight durability with 2.3-inch wide tires

Integrated LED lights on the battery, head and taillights are sleek and help others see you on low light rides.

