T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service drops to $30 per month, includes a free 50-inch 4K TV

T-Mobile is hoping 2023 will be the last year you stick with Comcast or any other internet service provider. And the discount it’s offering on its 5G Home Internet is certainly helping with that. Though the end of the month, you can lock yourself in to just paying $30 per month for the service. That’s down from $50, and if not already good enough, includes a free 50-inch Amazon 4-Series 4K Fire TV. Head below for the full rundown.

Now if you’re thinking this promotion is too good to be true, there are in fact some caveats to be aware of. The biggest one is that T-Mobile isn’t going to be offering its 5G Home Internet for $30 per month in all areas. You can find out if your home or apartment is eligible for the service over on this landing page. Here at 9to5Toys we’ve tried a few different addresses amongst writers on the team, and have been able to confirm that both major cities and small towns have been looped into coverage, so it’s worth a shot just to see. You’ll also have to enable autopay on your monthly bills to get the price to drop from $50.

As for the bundled home theater upgrade, you’d normally pay $450 for the 4-Series 50-inch Fire TV over at Amazon. It sweetens the pot even more for finally giving T-Mobile’s service a try. And to help out with that, the company is offering a free 15-day trial to fully convince you to go with 5G for your new home internet service.

You’ll of course have to activate a new unlimited Home Internet line, though the other requirement is having at least one qualifying paid voice line. This can be an existing plan you’ve had for years or a new one that you sign up for right alongside the 5G Home Internet offer. It’s worth noting that this promotion does not apply to Home Internet Lite and Small Business Internet Lite plans.

Terms and conditions:

Limited-time offer; subject to change. Activate qualifying new Home Internet line between 11/24/23 and 11/29/23. Register for redemption code with T-Mobile ID within 30 days of activating; requires 60 days service before validation; allow 1 week from fulfillment of offer requirements to receive code. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Max 1/account. Redeem code at Amazon.com; Amazon terms apply. May not be combinable with other offers. $30/mo price with $20 monthly bill credit and AutoPay using eligible payment method. Limited-time offer; subject to change. Qualifying credit; Go5G Plus, Magenta MAX, or equivalent voice line; and unlimited Home Internet line required. Existing customers must visit myT-Mobile.com. Credits may take up to 2 bill cycles; credits will stop if you cancel any lines or change plans.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!