Cyber Monday Wi-Fi 6 router and modem deals up to 56% off: NETGEAR, TP-Link, more from $14

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 53% off a wide-range of routers and modems from top brands like ARRIS, TP-Link, Wyze, NETGEAR, and more. The modem and router offers start from just $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and also include a range of accessories like Wi-Fi range extenders, ethernet hubs, and more. This can be a great way to upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6 system while also freeing yourself from rental fees coming from the service provider units. The offers come in at up to $150 off and you’ll find all of the deals on this landing page – some highlights are waiting down below as well.
Cyber Monday router and mesh system deals:
- TP-Link Archer AX55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router $108 (Reg. $130)
- TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System $43 (Reg. $60)
- TP-Link 2-pack Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System $100 (Reg. $150)
- TP-Link AXE5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router $160 (Reg. $200)
- TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System $180 (Reg. $230)
- NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System $350 (Reg. $500)
- Wyze 2-pack Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System $120 (Reg. $180)
- TP-Link WiFi Extender with Ethernet Port $25 (Reg. $50)
- And even more…
Cyber Monday modem deals:
- ARRIS Surfboard G36 Modem + AX3000 Wi-Fi Router $230 (Reg. $340)
- ARRIS Surfboard SB6183 Cable Modem $37 (Reg. $70)
- NETGEAR 4G LTE Broadband Modem $97 (Reg. $150)
- And even more…
If you would prefer to go with something from the Google network ecosystem, we are now tracking a Cyber Monday that knocks the Google Nest WiFi Pro system down to $200 shipped. This is a new all-time low at $100 off the going rate with all of the details you need waiting right here.
NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System features:
- Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. for 75 devices
- Fast AX5400 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing
- Connects to your existing cable modem and replaces your WiFi router. Compatible with any internet service provider up to 2.5Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL
- 3 x 1 Gig Ethernet ports on the router and 2 x 1 Gig Ethernet ports on the satellite for computers, game consoles, streaming players, storage drive, and other wired devices
- NETGEAR Armor software provides an automatic shield of security for your WiFi and connected devices for real-time protection against hackers and added privacy with VPN. 1-year subscription included
- Easily set up and manage your WiFi with the Orbi app
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!