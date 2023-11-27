Cyber Monday Wi-Fi 6 router and modem deals up to 56% off: NETGEAR, TP-Link, more from $14

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is offering up to 53% off a wide-range of routers and modems from top brands like ARRIS, TP-Link, Wyze, NETGEAR, and more. The modem and router offers start from just $14 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and also include a range of accessories like Wi-Fi range extenders, ethernet hubs, and more. This can be a great way to upgrade to a Wi-Fi 6 system while also freeing yourself from rental fees coming from the service provider units. The offers come in at up to $150 off and you’ll find all of the deals on this landing page – some highlights are waiting down below as well.

Cyber Monday router and mesh system deals:

Cyber Monday modem deals:

If you would prefer to go with something from the Google network ecosystem, we are now tracking a Cyber Monday that knocks the Google Nest WiFi Pro system down to $200 shipped. This is a new all-time low at $100 off the going rate with all of the details you need waiting right here.

NETGEAR Orbi Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System features:

Coverage up to 5,000 sq. ft. for 75 devices

Fast AX5400 Gigabit speed with WiFi 6 technology for uninterrupted streaming, HD video gaming, and web conferencing

Connects to your existing cable modem and replaces your WiFi router. Compatible with any internet service provider up to 2.5Gbps including cable, satellite, fiber, and DSL

3 x 1 Gig Ethernet ports on the router and 2 x 1 Gig Ethernet ports on the satellite for computers, game consoles, streaming players, storage drive, and other wired devices

NETGEAR Armor software provides an automatic shield of security for your WiFi and connected devices for real-time protection against hackers and added privacy with VPN. 1-year subscription included

Easily set up and manage your WiFi with the Orbi app

