Google Nest WiFi Pro systems fall to new all-time lows from $200 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on Google Nest WiFi Pro systems. Leading the way is the 2-node package at $199.99 shipped. This is $100 off the usual $300 price tag and marking a new all-time low in the process. It’s $20 under our previous fall Prime Day mention, and the first time it has gotten close to the $200 range. If you need a little extra coverage, there’s also the 3-node system at $279. This package is down from the usual $400 price tag in order to also mark a new all-time low. It’s $21 under our previous mention from last month, and a 30% discount. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package.

Google’s latest in-house Wi-Fi router arrives centered around entirely new builds that pack in the latest Wi-Fi 6E networking tech. There’s 2,200-square feet of coverage for each of the routers with up to 5.4Gb/s speeds over the tri-band connection, as well as extra Ethernet ports to handle wired devices. You’ll be able to choose between the two different bundles depending on how much coverage you need, too.

Today’s discounts pair particularly well with the all-time lows live right now on the Google Nest Hub lineup. The mightier Max smart display is resting at $130, having never sold for less before thanks to its $100 discount. And if you want something a bit more compact to call Assistant up on, the Nest Hub at $50 is hard to beat with its 50% in savings attached.

Google Nest WiFi Pro features:

Google Nest Wifi Pro gives you super fast, reliable WiFi 6E coverage for your entire home.[1] One WiFi router provides up to 2200 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi[2], and you can customize your setup to create a mesh WiFi system for the coverage you need. It automatically adjusts your WiFi network’s performance to keep things running smoothly. It’s so smart it can monitor and diagnose common issues on its own. And it has privacy and security features to help keep you and your family safe.

