DeWalt’s power tools, combo kits, and accessories now up to 66% off starting from $4

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is taking up to 66% off a large collection of DeWalt power tools and accessories, with free shipping available to Prime members and on orders over $25. One of the star discounts amongst the group belongs to the 20V MAX XR Multi-Tool Kit for $119 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from its $269 price tag, this deal is a massive 56% off discount and gives you $150 in savings off the going rate. It comes in $5 under the current used pricing and lands as a new all-time low. You’ll find a complete breakdown of our favorite deals of the bunch, or you can head directly to the sale’s page to browse the deals for yourself.

The 20V MAX XR Multi-Tool Kit centers around the 3-speed oscillating cordless multi-tool with a brushless motor that promises to provide “up to 57% more run-time over a similar brushed tool.” Its 3-speed selector allows you to choose which speed best fits your needs, while the quick-change accessory system allows you to exchange blades fast and easy – all with a near-universal compatibility with most oscillating tool accessories. You’ll have both speed and control thanks to its dual-grip variable speed trigger, and a built-in LED light to illuminate your darker work spaces. This kit also includes 28 popular cutting and sanding attachments, an accessory storage box, a universal accessory adapter, a 2.0Ah battery, a charger, and a tool bag.

Notable DeWalt Cyber Monday Tool discounts:

Notable DeWalt Cyber Monday Combo Kit discounts:

Notable DeWalt Cyber Monday Accessory discounts:

20V MAX XR Multi-Tool Kit features:

The 3-speed selector of DEWALT 20V tools allows users to choose their speed setting based on application.

Brushless motor of DEWALT oscillating tool delivers up to 57% more run time over brushed

Dual-Grip variable speed trigger of DEWALT cordless tools gives users ultimate speed and application control

Universal accessory adapter for use with most oscillating tool accessory brands

Quick-Change accessory system allows blades and attachments to be changed quickly without wrenches

Bright LED light illuminates dark work surfaces for accurate cutting

