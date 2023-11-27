FlexiSpot’s Cyber Monday sale offers new lows on E7 Pro electric standing desk from $350, more

FlexiSpot is getting in on the Cyber Monday savings today to start off the work week, offering the best prices ever across a collection of its popular standing desks and work from home accessories. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the new FlexiSpot E7 Pro on sale for $349.99 for the frame itself. Down from $600, you’re looking a new all-time low of $250 off while beating our previous mention by $100. Those same savings carry over to the full kits with included desktops from $429.99, though a particular highlight has the solid wood desktop model at $539.99. That’s $320 off and delivering some added savings on what is likely the most popular solution. Head below for more.

The latest addition to the FlexiSpot family, the new E7 Pro arrives with a few upgrades from more affordable models in the lineup. It notably has a dual crossbeam design and more powerful motor that means it can now support up to 440 pounds – an improvement from 355-pound capacities we’ve seen elsewhere in its stable. It also has a wider range of adjustable heights, now going as low as 25 inches or as high as 50.6 inches. Other novel additions on this standing desk like a refreshed cord management system round out the package.

Now I hear you, a more affordable option is more your speed for making the switch over to a standing desk for the first time. FlexiSpot luckily has your back with a series of other discounts in its latest fall sale. Starting from $140, there are some ultra-affordable solutions to get you started with the sitting and standing workflow that so many of us have already adopted. We break down some additional top picks below the fold, though you could just go check out everything getting in on the savings right here.

FlexiSpot E7 Pro standing desk features:

The E7 Pro isn’t like any other standing desk. It’s the most stable desk there is. During the ups as well as the downs, you’ll have a workday that goes smoothly. Its enhanced motor is more powerful than the regular dual motor – it adjusts smoothly and faster than any other standing desk on the market. Other standing desks are made out of light and flimsy aluminum. But this solid standing desk is built to last with its thickened legs and automotive-grade steel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!