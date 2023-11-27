Hiboy’s e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-skateboards now start from $210, plus accessories from $20

Hiboy’s Cyber Monday deals are live, taking up to 50% off its line of e-scooters, e-bikes, e-skateboards, and accessories, with some models dropping even lower since Black Friday. The most notable deals amongst the bunch are for the S series of electric scooters, with the standard S2 model leading the pack at its extended $299.99 discount, while the S2 Pro, S2R and S2 MAX follow closely behind. Down from its regular $600, today’s deal is a $300 markdown off the going rate, and lands among the lowest prices we’ve seen for the S series. You can head below to learn more.

Built around a 350W motor and a 36V battery, the S2 electric scooter tops out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with recharging only taking up to 5 hours for the full battery. It features LED headlights, taillights, and even sidelights, with 8.5-inch honeycomb tires and an integrated digital display that gives you real-time metrics like speed, battery levels, and also setting controls for lights and cruise control functions. It also comes with smart app support, allowing you to adjust scooter settings and lock the scooter when not in use for extra security. You can also upgrade your ride with a seat for only $32 more.

If you’re looking for better mileage to handle longer commutes, simply look at the other models in the S series, all of which offer the same features. The S2 Pro extends your travel range up to 25 miles for $392.34 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you’ve been considering making the leap to e-bikes, check out this rundown of our favorite e-bike deals from a selection of popular brands. Most of these deals will be ending within 24 to 48 hours, so don’t wait too long and miss your chance to expand your commuting and joy-ride options. You can also check out our recent coverage of the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter that is currently seeing a 52% discount for Cyber Monday down to $432, and offers a 15.5 MPH top speed for up to 22 miles on a single charge.

This foldable and portable daily commuter is ideal for adults looking for convenient transport options. Boasting high speed and long-range capabilities, you won’t have any difficulty zipping through cities quickly or embarking on exciting adventures on the go. Plus, its compact foldability makes it convenient to carry with you wherever you go – simply collapse it up and bring it along.

