JBL Cyber Monday speaker deals from $30: Party models up to $150 off, Pulse 5, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersjblCyber Monday 2023
$150 off From $30

The JBL Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals have arrived. As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has discounted just about every model JBL Bluetooth speaker out there, from its banging party karaoke models right through to the ultra-portable options, with deals starting from $30 shipped. First up, we have the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker at $249.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $400, this is a solid $150 in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked, coming in $35 under the previous best, to land at the best we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a portable 160W sound system to really crank up the holiday get togethers this year and summer parties next. The 12-hour battery life joins an IPX4 waterproof rating to protect it from the elements, spills, and splashes, whether you’re at home or around the pool next summer. The companion app is where users can customize audio settings and take control of the speaker’s light show capabilities – this model also features a pair of mic inputs for karaoke action. Head below for more JBL deals from $30.  

JBL Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals:

The JBL Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals join a host of options from Bose starting from $79. Everything from its flagship smart speaker right down to its most portable options are sitting at some of the better prices of the year for the holidays. Everything is waiting right here. 

JBL PartyBox 110 speaker features:

Bring a whole new dimension to any party with the unique dynamic LED lightrings, synced to the powerful sound and deep bass of the PartyBox 110. Take the PartyBox wherever you go with the splashproof design and plug in a guitar and mic for the ultimate immersive experience. With Bass Boost and loud, powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, your friends won’t just hear the music, they’ll feel it as 12 hours of playtime keeps the party rocking all day or night. Use the PartyBox app for total control as you stream your tunes wirelessly.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…
jbl Cyber Monday 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Allbirds Cyber Monday sale: 30% off sitewide, including...
FlexiSpot’s Cyber Monday sale offers new lows on ...
Cyber Monday Android game and app deals: Templar Battle...
New all-time low drops Apple’s M2 Mac mini down t...
T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet service drops to $30 per ...
Sperry Cyber Sale offers an extra 40% off boots, sneake...
Hiboy’s e-scooters, e-bikes, and e-skateboards now st...
ZAGG launches 40% off Cyber Monday sale with new lows o...
Load more...
Show More Comments