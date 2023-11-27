JBL Cyber Monday speaker deals from $30: Party models up to $150 off, Pulse 5, more

The JBL Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals have arrived. As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon has discounted just about every model JBL Bluetooth speaker out there, from its banging party karaoke models right through to the ultra-portable options, with deals starting from $30 shipped. First up, we have the JBL PartyBox 110 Portable Party Speaker at $249.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $400, this is a solid $150 in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked, coming in $35 under the previous best, to land at the best we have tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a portable 160W sound system to really crank up the holiday get togethers this year and summer parties next. The 12-hour battery life joins an IPX4 waterproof rating to protect it from the elements, spills, and splashes, whether you’re at home or around the pool next summer. The companion app is where users can customize audio settings and take control of the speaker’s light show capabilities – this model also features a pair of mic inputs for karaoke action. Head below for more JBL deals from $30.

JBL Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals:

The JBL Cyber Monday Bluetooth speaker deals join a host of options from Bose starting from $79. Everything from its flagship smart speaker right down to its most portable options are sitting at some of the better prices of the year for the holidays. Everything is waiting right here.

JBL PartyBox 110 speaker features:

Bring a whole new dimension to any party with the unique dynamic LED lightrings, synced to the powerful sound and deep bass of the PartyBox 110. Take the PartyBox wherever you go with the splashproof design and plug in a guitar and mic for the ultimate immersive experience. With Bass Boost and loud, powerful JBL Original Pro Sound, your friends won’t just hear the music, they’ll feel it as 12 hours of playtime keeps the party rocking all day or night. Use the PartyBox app for total control as you stream your tunes wirelessly.

