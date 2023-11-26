Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds from $249 lows, more up to $100 off

Bose new QuietComfort Ultra headphones black friday deals

All of the best Bose Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have arrived. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Black Friday deals are now live! As part of its now live Black Friday sale, Amazon is now offering the very first deals on the brand-new flagship Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds. These new sets launched back in September for the first time as the latest entries in the beloved Bose stable of headphones and are now seeing solid price drops alongside a host of other gear from the brand. The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra noise cancelling headphones are now on sale for $379 shipped, down from the regular $429 price tag to deliver $50 in savings. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are now $50 off at $249 shipped, down from the regular $299 price tag. Both deals are available on all colorways and highlight the rest of the Bose deals you’ll find down below. You’ll also find the latest

The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones and earbuds feature the brand’s “legendary” noise cancellation tech “with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat.” The headphones feature what the brand calls Bose Immersive Audio – a technology that “takes what you’re hearing out of your head and places it in front of you for the most natural listening in a pair of spatial audio earbuds.” 

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds also comes with 6 hours of listening time before you factor in the charging case alongside a 20-minute quick charge that gives you up to 2 hours of additional play time. On the over-ear headphone side of things, you’ll receive 24 hours of battery on a single charge while a 15-minute quick charge lands you an additional 2.5 hours of listening. Hit up our launch coverage for more details. 

Effortlessly combines noise cancelling headphones technology with passive features so you can shut off the outside world, quiet distractions, and take music beyond the beat. Plush earcup cushions softly hug your ears, while a secure and comfortable padded band gently keeps your over ear headphones in place for those extra-long listening sessions. These wireless Bluetooth headphones feature Quiet and Aware Modes that let you toggle between full noise cancelling or full awareness of your surroundings for seamless sound control. Bose QuietComfort wireless headphones provide up to 24 hours of battery on a single charge, plus a 15-minute charge gives you up to 2.5 hours of additional play time. 

