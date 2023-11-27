Popular Lodge cast iron Dutch ovens up to 49% off for Cyber Monday, deals from $50 shipped

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 49% off the wonderful Lodge Dutch ovens to upgrade your at home cooking arsenal. First up, and one of the more affordable deals here, you’ll find the Lodge 6.5-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid down at $49.97 shipped. Regularly $80, this one launched on Amazon back in August and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer is matching the fall Prime Day deal and the Amazon all-time low. Available in a few colors at the discounted rated, the Lodge cast iron cookware is some of the more popular options out there and several of those pieces are now at the best prices of the year. You’re looking at a cast iron build coated with heat-resistant porcelain that is as tough as it is presentation-worthy on the table. It will allow you to sear and brown on the stovetop before heading over to an up to 500-degree oven. Head below for more Lodge cast iron Cyber Monday deals.

While the highlight deal above is the most affordable of the bunch, if you’re looking for larger solutions or something with a different form-factor, you’ll want to swing by this landing page. Featuring plenty of different color options, you’ll find all of the Lodge cast iron Cyber Monday deals with up to 49% in savings waiting right here.

Earlier this morning we featured a host of Ninja Cyber Monday deals for the kitchen as well. Ranging from multi-cookers and coffee makers to bakeware and the CREAMi ice cream machines, the deals start from $14 Prime shipped. Then hit up our master Cyber Monday 2023 deal hub for more.

Lodge 6.5-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

A flawless pairing of form and function that doesn’t quit. The Lodge Dutch Oven not only makes your kitchen look good but is an enameled cast iron classic great for preparing and serving memorable meals. Broil, braise, bake or roast your favorite meals in the oven up to 500 Degree F. It is glass that becomes bonded to the cast iron at high temperatures. A particulate of glass, called frit, is applied to the cast iron vessel and then baked at temperatures between 1200 and 1400° F. The glass frit melts and fuses to the cast iron, forming a bond. Porcelain enamel on cast iron is heat tolerant and impervious to water and other consumables.

