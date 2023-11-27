Logitech’s G F710 wireless gamepad down to new $30 low, more controllers starting at $15

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off a selection of Logitech controllers, with free shipping available to Prime members or on orders over $25. One of the most notable deals leading the pack is the G F710 Wireless Gamepad for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $50 price tag, this controller has seen a few discounts over the year, all of them falling to the same recurring low. Today’s deal amounts to a 40% markdown off the going rate, giving you back $20 in savings and marking a return to the all-time low. We’ve put together a rundown of the biggest deals below, or you can head over to the sale’s page here to browse through all the offers for this annual event.

With the G F710 wireless gamepad, you’ll be able to dominate your PC games without tangling cords to get in your way. It features a reliable cable-free 2.4GHz connection through the nano-receiver that plugs right into your USB port and provides “virtually no delays, dropouts, or interference.” It sports a familiar console-like controller layout reminiscent of the PlayStation design and has dual-motor vibration feedback letting you feel every hit, crash, and explosion during your gameplay.

Other Notable Logitech Cyber Monday discounts:

And be sure to head on over to our PC gaming hub, as well as our Cyber Monday hub, to stay up-to-date on the very best deals during this holiday season.

G F710 Wireless Gamepad features:

  • 2.4 ghz wireless connectivity
  • Customizable controls with profiler software (requires software installation)
  • Dual vibration motors support vibration feedback games
  • Works with windows xp, vista, windows 7 and windows 8

