Lutron Diva smart HomeKit dimmer switch kit at $100, other Caseta Cyber Monday deals from $24

Amazon is now offering the Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $99.95 shipped. This Cyber Monday discount is now marking only the second chance to save so far at $20 off the usual $120 going rate. It’s within $5 of the all-time low from back in July, and is the only other discount since debuting last fall. The Caseta series arrives with some of our favorite smart home accessories on the market, and Lutron’s new Diva Smart Dimmer certainly continues living up to that reputation.

This Lutron Caseta smarter kit comes centered around the smart bridge, and expands into the paddle-style dimmer switch with integrated LED slider that lets you see how bright the overhead lights are. The kit also features a companion Pico smart remote for yet another way to control the lights, of course on top of all the smart integrations like Siri via HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Assistant.

As all of the Black Friday savings shift over to Cyber Monday, all of the other best discounts are now live in our smart home guide. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for some even more festive lights, or just want to double down on your smart home’s security, the best prices of the year are live across all of our favorite brands.

Lutron Diva Smart Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Introducing the Diva smart dimmer switch for Caséta smart lighting. Lutron’s #1 dimmer is now smart and works with your existing Caséta products. Match existing Diva LED+ dimmer switches in your home with the same elegant, recognized paddle-style, updated to match existing Caséta products with an LED-backlit light bar. Welcome Home to Peace of Mind – always come back to a well-lit home with the Diva smart dimmer switch.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!