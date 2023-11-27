Nanoleaf’s new Shapes Ultra Black Triangles have never sold for less at $132 (Reg. $220)

Nanoleaf is rolling out some Cyber Monday savings to its latest Shapes Ultra Black Triangles. Beating the Black Friday pricing from last week, the starter kit with nine panels will now run you $131.99 shipped. This is down from its usual $220 going rate, and marking a new all-time low at $88 off. It beats that previous mention by an extra $58 and is even under the previous low of $165. You can learn more in our announcement coverage, or just head below the fold for the full rundown.

Nanoleaf’s refreshed Ultra Black Triangles bring the brand’s usual customizable lights into your space with plenty of adjustments to make the setup process even easier. You’ll still find HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects. These trade in the usual white plastic frames for a black wrapping, standing out a bit more in the process. This set is still compatible with all of the other Nanoleaf Shapes accessories, with the linkers that allow you to create even more interesting layouts thanks to the updated mounting and interlocking system.

Alongside the full starter kit, Nanoleaf is also carrying the savings over to its expansion pack. You can score three additional Ultra Black Triangles panels at $41.99 right now, down from its usual $70 price tag. We last saw this set at $55, so you’re looking an extra $14 in savings to go alongside that new all-time low. You’ll need to pair these with an existing starter set – be it a new one you buy on sale today or an existing one you already have.

More on the Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles:

You asked, we listened; the new release of Shapes Ultra Black Triangles are EVEN DARKER than before, for a true black-out look! Introducing the LIMITED EDITION Nanoleaf Shapes Ultra Black Triangles Smarter Kit. Triangular light panels with a 360º black finish come with everything you need—including black mounting and power accessories—to create your own statement or accent lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!