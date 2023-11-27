Nomad sitewide sale takes 30% off Horween leather iPhone 15 cases, MagSafe gear, more

Nomad today has launched its annual Black Friday sale. The company is one of our favorite Apple accessory makers, and now its lineup of popular add-ons for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad are down to some of the best prices of the year. There’s 30% off just about everything Nomad sells, with the savings applying right on each listing page. Shipping is free in orders over $150. You can shop the entire sale right here, or just check out our top picks below.

An easy highlight from the sale offers one of the brand’s latest releases, with Nomad now offering its recently-released 7.5W MagSafe Stand for $56. Down from $80, this is only the second chance to save some cash at 30% off. It’s delivering a more affordable solution than the brand’s other MagSafe mounts, just without the full 15W charging speeds. Even so, you’ll find support for Apple’s new StandBy mode that just launched earlier this fall with iOS 17, as well as a magnetic upright stand design with much of the same premium build. We found the price point to be well worth the trade-offs in our hands-on review.

This sale is also a chance to save on our favorite leather iPhone case on the market. Year after year, Nomad makes some of the best leather covers around, and we just found that to be true once again with the new iPhone 15 series. And now you can take 30% off the lineup. All of the higher-end Horween styles start at $49, while the more affordable standard leather options clock in at $35.

Nomad Base One Max features:

Base One Max delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. The integrated Apple Watch charger features a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch to quickly tell the time at your bedside or desk while also using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

