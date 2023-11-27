Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime now 44% off at $70 + more Cyber Monday deals from $30

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off Ring smart home gear alongside this special Lightning offer on the Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime at $69.99 shipped. Regularly $125, this is 44% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s limited deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked, which was a one-time deal back in June. This lighting offer might not be on the newer Ring releases you’ll find on sale down below, but it still provides a compelling intelligent front door upgrade. It delivers 1080p feeds of your front porch alongside the ability to “see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.” Other features include motion detection, privacy zones, night vision, a built-in rechargeable battery, and the ability to pair the system “with select Alexa-enabled devices to enable announcements and two-way talk.” Head below for more Cyber Monday Ring smart home deals.

More Ring Cyber Monday deals:

You’ll also want to scope out the ongoing Blink holiday deals that are offering up to 50% off a range of indoor and outdoor cameras, video doorbells, and more starting from $20 Prime shipped. And then head straight over to our smart home hub for the rest of the best Cyber Monday gear to make your living space more intelligent.

Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Chime features:

This bundle contains Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Chime (2020 release).

1080p HD video doorbell with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC.

An update from the original Ring Video Doorbell, enjoy improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and crisper night vision.

Receive mobile notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers your built-in motion sensors.

Powered by the built-in rechargeable battery or connects to existing doorbell wires for constant power.

Easily setup by connecting your Ring Video Doorbell to wifi through the Ring app and mounting with the included tools.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!