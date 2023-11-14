Save up to 50% on Blink smart home gear: Indoor mini cam now just $20, plus much more

Alongside the now live Ring smart home gear sale and Amazon’s latest Blink discount event, it is now offering the Blink Mini indoor smart camera for just $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, you’re looking at a 43% price drop and the lowest we can find. This is matching the best we have tracked in the last year outside of a limited $17.50 offer over the summer Prime Day event several months ago. This is only the third-time we have seen this model drop to $20. It might not be one of the latest in the lineup (those are on sale down below), but it still provides a compelling indoor smart camera and for a whole lot less. It delivers 1080p feeds to your smart devices with motion detection and two-way audio alongside compatibility with Alexa gear for voice commands. This model can also serve up notification to your smartphone “whenever motion is detected” or you can “customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.” Head below for more details and additional Blink smart home deals.

More Blink smart home gear deals:

Elsewhere in smart home deals, Govee’s latest smart RGBIC String Downlights are now at a new all-time low (check out its new smart Christmas lights while you’re at it) and we have an exclusive deal on Lockly’s biometric fingerprint smart lock that undercuts the official Black Friday price everyone else will be paying. Then swing by our dedicated hub for even more including the Nanoleaf Essentials HomeKit light bulbs with Matter.

Blink Mini indoor smart camera features:

Monitor the inside of your home day and night with our 1080P HD indoor plug-in smart security camera with motion detection and two-way audio.

See, hear, and speak to people and pets in your home from your smartphone with Blink Mini’s live view and two-way audio.

Get alerts on your smartphone whenever motion is detected or customize motion detection zones so you can see what matters most.

Use Mini as an indoor plug-in chime for Blink Video Doorbell. Hear a real-time alert from Mini when someone presses your Video Doorbell.

Choose to save and share clips with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan or locally with the Sync Module 2 (sold separately).

Set up in minutes — plug in the camera, connect it to wifi, and follow the instructions in the free Blink Home Monitor app.

