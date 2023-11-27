Samsung’s 128GB PRO Ultimate 200MB/s microSD undercuts Black Friday at $15, more

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on the latest Samsung microSD cards. One notable offer has the 128GB PRO Ultimate microSD card going for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s Cyber Monday offer comes in at $4 under the Black Friday offer we tracked last week to match the Amazon all-time low. While you will find the latest model 128GB PRO Plus variant on sale for $11, the 180MB/s speeds on that model can’t quite keep up with the 200MB/s transfer rates Samsung’s flagship PRO Ultimate line. Get a closer look at the PRO Plus and PRO Ultimate cards in our hands-on reviews from earlier this year, and then head below for additional Cyber Monday microSD card deals.
Samsung Cyber Monday microSD card deals:
- 128GB PRO Plus 180MB/s $11 (Reg. $19)
- 512GB PRO Plus 180MB/s $32 (Reg. $40+)
- 128GB PRO Ultimate microSD 200MB/s $15 (Reg. $21)
- Or with USB card reader $20 (Reg. $29)
- 512GB PRO Ultimate microSD 200MB/s $45 (Reg. $65)
SanDisk microSD card deals:
- 64GB Ultra 150MB/s $9.50 (Reg. $11)
- 256GB Ultra 150MB/s $17 (Reg. $20+)
- 512GB Ultra 150MB/s $29.50 (Reg. $37)
- 1TB Ultra 150MB/s $80 (Reg. $84+)
- 512GB Extreme 190MB/s $32 (Reg. $40)
- 1TB Extreme 190MB/s $88 (Reg. $100+)
Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD card features:
The PRO Ultimate MicroSD makes it easy to complete each task; Spend more time creating and less time saving with read & write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s—bringing you faster loading and 4K UHD video capture. Whether you’re using a phone or a gaming console*, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for extensive compatibility; It’s a true team player when it comes to heavy-duty application usage or file-saving.The Samsung PRO Plus MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything; With protection covering everything from water.
