Samsung’s 128GB PRO Ultimate 200MB/s microSD undercuts Black Friday at $15, more

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering a series of notable price drops on the latest Samsung microSD cards. One notable offer has the 128GB PRO Ultimate microSD card going for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21, you’re looking at nearly 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s Cyber Monday offer comes in at $4 under the Black Friday offer we tracked last week to match the Amazon all-time low. While you will find the latest model 128GB PRO Plus variant on sale for $11, the 180MB/s speeds on that model can’t quite keep up with the 200MB/s transfer rates Samsung’s flagship PRO Ultimate line. Get a closer look at the PRO Plus and PRO Ultimate cards in our hands-on reviews from earlier this year, and then head below for additional Cyber Monday microSD card deals.

The PRO Ultimate MicroSD makes it easy to complete each task; Spend more time creating and less time saving with read & write speeds up to 200/130 MB/s—bringing you faster loading and 4K UHD video capture. Whether you’re using a phone or a gaming console*, count on the PRO Ultimate microSD for extensive compatibility; It’s a true team player when it comes to heavy-duty application usage or file-saving.The Samsung PRO Plus MicroSD is tough enough to take on anything; With protection covering everything from water.