ANYCUBIC’s Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer now at new all-time low of $230 (Reg. $370)

Amazon is offering the ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer for $229.99 shipped. Down from its price tag of $370, the first half of the year saw regular discounts never falling below $300. With summer’s arrival, the frequency of these discounts decreased, with only three previous ones to the then-new $270 low. Today’s deal amounts to a 38% markdown off the going rate, coming in to match the current going used rate and marking a new all-time low.

The Photon Mono X2 comes equipped with a 9.1-inch monochrome 4K+ LCD screen that offers a 4096 x 2560 resolution for an even greater level of detail printing compared to the Photon Mono X. It adopts the ANYCUBIC LighTurbo light source featuring UV LEDs below the lenses to give you a more uniform exposure for your prints, while its dual-linear rail system for the Z axis ensures stability while raising your models during the printing process. With this 3D printer you’ll be able to print models and figures up to a size of 7.74 inches by 4.83 inches by 7.87 inches. Head below to read more.

As a cheaper option, Amazon is also offering the ANYCUBIC 4K+ Photon Mono 2 LCD Resin 3D Printer for $150. The Photon Mono 2 adopts a 6.6-inch 4k+ monochrome LCD screen with a HD resolution of 4096 x 2560, which ensures better restoration of 3D printed models and presents more subtle details. With a printing size of 143mm x 89mm x 165mm/5.6-inch x 3.5-inch x 6.5-inch, which is 20% larger than the Photon Mono 4K, the exposure time of single-layer printing is shortened to 1.5-3 seconds, greatly saving your time and improving printing efficiency. Featuring an upgraded LighTurbo matrix, it adopts a higher-precision texturing optical lens that provides stable and uniform parallel light source, effectively reducing the layer lines and eliminating grid lines to offer more vivid details in your models.

And if you’re a beginner to the world of 3D printer, check out our past coverage of the Anycubic Kobra Plus 3D Printer. This FDM 3D printer adopts Anycubic LeviQ auto-leveling system with 25-point precise leveling up, making leveling and printing accessible in one touch, with easy control for a more intelligent printing experience.

ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X2 Resin 3D Printer features:

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲, ANYCUBIC Photon Mono X 2 is equipped with a 9.1” 4K+ large mono LCD screen with a resolution of 4096 x 2560, and a single pixel is able to reach 48μm, which is 4% higher than Photon Mono X, offering 3D printing enthusiasts a greater level of detail printing.

𝐔𝐩𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, Photon Mono X2 resin 3d printer adopts Anycubic LighTurbo matrix light source, which can project the UV light both parallel and perpendicular to the LCD screen, providing a much more uniform light exposure, thus improving the quality of printed model.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞, The use of dual linear guides on the 3d machine Z-axis can effectively reduce the risk of layer shifting. Plus with POM clearance nut combined with a vibration absorption structure to ensure z-axis operation accuracy and eliminate layer lines, making the appearance of the model more smooth.

𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐒𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲, Anycubic Photon Mono X2 works well on Photon Workshop, CHITUBOX, Lychee etc, slicing software, and the wide compatibility respects your preferences (Please note: Anycubic Cloud service is not supported for Photon Mono X2)

𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦, The 3d printing platform of Photon Mono X2 has a textured checkerboard pattern that greatly improves adhesion and print success rate, easy to remove 3d models. Anti-scratch flim can protect the LCD screen from resin leakage damage, save the unexpected costs.

