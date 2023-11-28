Save hundreds on Breville’s Bluicer blender and juicer combos starting from $150

Joining ongoing Cyber Monday price drops on the brand’s popular stainless steel espresso machines, Amazon is now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on the Breville combo blender and juicer machines. You can now score the Breville 3X Bluicer Blender and Juicer combo at $149.94 shipped. Regularly $300 and still fetching as much via Best Buy, this is a giant 50% price drop, saving you $150 for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked, which has only occurred in the last year or more. As the name suggests, the Bluicer is a 2-in-1 kitchen appliance that will have all of your blending and juicing needs covered. Features include a 3.5-inch chute and Breville’s Cold Spin tech with four 1-touch programs, five speed settings, and a 50-ounce jug to capture all of your freshly made juices, cocktail blends, and more. The juicing jug, pulp jug, and cleaning brush are included for the price of entry. Head below for more deals and details. 

More Breville Bluicer and blender deals:

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking up to $300 in savings on the brand’s stainless steel espresso machines. You can score out the details on those offers right here and then swing by our home goods hub for more. 

Breville 3X Bluicer Blender and Juicer combo features:

  • The Breville 3X Bluicer is a blender and juicer in one; With a 3.5 inch wide chute, Cold Spin Technology, 4 one touch programs and 5 speed settings, you can extract fresh juice straight into a 50 oz jug and create smoothies, cocktails and much more
  • The 3X Bluicer’s versatility allows you to blend, juice or combine fresh juice with blended mixes to enjoy all the nutrients and create more vibrant, healthier creations; Maximize the freshness and get 3X the flavors, variety and fun
  • The Smoothie program optimizes time and speed for smoother dairy smoothies; Turn ice into snow with Pulse/Ice Crush or easily create fresh cocktails with the Frozen Cocktail one touch program; Auto Clean function for easy clean

