Breville Cyber Monday espresso machine deals now live from $400 (Up to $300 in savings)

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to $300 off a selection of the popular Breville espresso machines. With free shipping across the board, and joining ongoing deals on the single-serve Keurig machines, Amazon is now offering folks a chance to upgrade to one of the shiny new Breville espresso machines that make coffee about as good as they look up on the countertop. Pricing kicks off from $400 and offers hundreds in savings on a range of different models, all of which are waiting for you down below. All of these deals, outside of the top-of-the-line Impress model, are now matching our previous fall Prime Day mentions. Hit the jump to take a look at the Breville Cyber Monday espresso machine deals.
Breville Cyber Monday espresso machine deals:
- Breville Duo Temp Pro BES810BSS $400 (Reg. $500)
- Breville Infuser Espresso BES840XL $480 (Reg. $600)
- Breville Barista Express BES870XL $560 (Reg. $750)
- Breville the Barista Pro B08133HX34 $680 (Reg. $850)
- Breville Barista Touch BES880BSS $800 (Reg. $1,000)
- Breville Barista Touch Impress BES881BSS $1,200 (Reg. $1,500)
- And even more…
As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking some hangover Black Friday offers on the single-serve Keurig machines. But we are also seeing even lower deals on the Ninja coffee machines that have now dropped below Black Friday pricing with on-page coupons starting from $42.50 shipped. Scope those out right here.
Breville Barista Express BES870XL espresso machine features:
- The Breville Barista Express delivers third wave specialty coffee at home using the 4 keys formula and is part of the Barista Series that offers all in one espresso machines with integrated grinder to go from beans to espresso in under one minute.Grind Settings : 16 precision grind settings, Tamping : Manual removable magnetic tamper,.Pressure Gauge : Extraction Feedback pressure gauge. Interface : Simple button control.
- Integrated precision conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean
- Low pressure pre-infusion gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup
