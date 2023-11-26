Breville Cyber Monday espresso machine deals now live from $400 (Up to $300 in savings)

As part of its Cyber Monday deals, Amazon is now offering up to $300 off a selection of the popular Breville espresso machines. With free shipping across the board, and joining ongoing deals on the single-serve Keurig machines, Amazon is now offering folks a chance to upgrade to one of the shiny new Breville espresso machines that make coffee about as good as they look up on the countertop. Pricing kicks off from $400 and offers hundreds in savings on a range of different models, all of which are waiting for you down below. All of these deals, outside of the top-of-the-line Impress model, are now matching our previous fall Prime Day mentions. Hit the jump to take a look at the Breville Cyber Monday espresso machine deals.

Breville Cyber Monday espresso machine deals:

As we mentioned above, we are also still tracking some hangover Black Friday offers on the single-serve Keurig machines. But we are also seeing even lower deals on the Ninja coffee machines that have now dropped below Black Friday pricing with on-page coupons starting from $42.50 shipped. Scope those out right here.

Breville Barista Express BES870XL espresso machine features:

The Breville Barista Express delivers third wave specialty coffee at home using the 4 keys formula and is part of the Barista Series that offers all in one espresso machines with integrated grinder to go from beans to espresso in under one minute.Grind Settings : 16 precision grind settings, Tamping : Manual removable magnetic tamper,.Pressure Gauge : Extraction Feedback pressure gauge. Interface : Simple button control.

Integrated precision conical burr grinder grinds on demand to deliver the right amount of freshly ground coffee directly into the portafilter for your preferred taste with any roast of bean

Low pressure pre-infusion gradually increases pressure at the start and helps ensure all the flavors are drawn out evenly during the extraction for a balanced tasting cup

