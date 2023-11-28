Get lifetime access to stock research assistant Tykr for only $100 (Reg. $900)

Putting your money on a good stock is a great way to grow your wealth over time. But where should you invest? Tykr helps you make good decisions by providing an overview of any stock in seconds. Right now, you can get a lifetime Pro subscription for just $99.97 (Reg. $900) by using code STOCK at 9to5Toys Specials.

The average annual return on investment for S&P 500 index stocks over time is around 10%. That means $100 in interest for every $1,000 invested. You won’t find that kind of interest rate at any bank.

Of course, the performance of individual stocks varies. If you want to grow your capital, it’s essential to do your research and pick the right company. In the past, this process could take weeks, and even longer for beginners. But that is changing thanks to Tykr. This highly rated platform uses smart algorithms to calculate the potential of any stock. It takes less than 30 seconds to produce each report, and you can read the entire thing in a couple of minutes.

Tykr provides an overall score for each stock, based on its strengths and weaknesses. The calculation takes into account current data from the markets, and previous performance. The platform also produces other metrics, like Margin of Safety (MOS), which looks at the returns you can expect.

Covering 30,000 U.S. and international stocks, Tykr lets you explore the market and educate yourself about investing. You can even read up on risk management via the supplied learning content. Users love the platform; Tykr has 4.9/5 stars on TrustPilot and AppSumo, and 4.5/5 stars on Capterra.

Order today using the $20 discount code STOCK to get your lifetime Pro subscription for only $99.97, saving over $800 on the full price.

Prices subject to change

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!