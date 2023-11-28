Hisense’s 2023 smart Fire TVs have never sold for less, deals start from $300 (Up to $300 off)

Joining a host of ongoing smart TV holiday deals, Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on the 2023 Hisense Fire TV models. One particular standout here has the Hisense 65-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV going for $449 shipped. Regularly $749, you’re looking at 40% or $300 in savings for the lowest price we can find. This is $20 under the early Black Friday offer and a new Amazon all-time low. While not the highest-end option out there, this is still quite a notable price tag for a 65-inch 2023 display from a brand like Hisense. The HDMI 2.1 connectivity and 240 motion rate “work in concert to make fast-action scenes [and] to ensure moving objects have minimal blurring” while onboard Alexa action provides voice control and direct access to your streaming services. Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Quantum Dot tech for more “accurate colors than a regular LED TV” are also at the ready. Head below for deals on other sizes.

More Hisense 2023 model smart Fire TV deals:

If you’re just looking to upgrade an existing setup, we are still tracking some notable Thanksgiving Week and Cyber Monday offers on streaming devices. Those include Apple TV 4K, Google’s latest Chromecast streamers, and the best price ever on Amazon’s All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Hisense U6HF Series smart Fire TV features:

The has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color, contrast, brightness, motion… we could go on. It’s the TV your old TV wants to be. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more brilliant and accurate colors than a regular LED TV. Creating over a billion color combinations brings vibrant images to life in a way non-QLED TVs can’t. With Fire TV built-in, you can enjoy a world of entertainment from apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more. Subscription may be required.

