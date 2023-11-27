If you’ve been waiting on an Apple TV 4K discount this holiday season, here’s one for $115

If you’ve been waiting for a discount this past week on Apple TV 4K, Cyber Monday finally has you covered. Right now, Woot is offering the previous-generation Apple TV 4K 64GB for $114.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Today’s offer amounts to $64 from its original price tag, and is an all-around rare chance to save, period. The newer Apple TV 4K by comparison sells for $129, but lacks the Ethernet jack found on the discounted model today. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

This might not be the latest tvOS package, but the Apple TV 4K from last year still delivers some notable features for renovating the home theater at this price. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Plus, you’re also getting the redesigned Siri Remote, as well.

We’re also tracking some other streaming media players, all of which are getting in on the Cyber Monday savings:

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

