Schwinn’s Mendocino Hybrid Cruiser e-bike carries you up to 55 miles for return $700 low

Amazon is offering the Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike for $699.98 shipped. Down from $900 after a drop from its $1,700 MSRP, this bike spent most of the last two years staying between $1,700 and $1,150 until summer brought with it a price cut down to $900, where it has remained aside from the few short-lived discounts. Today’s deal is the fourth of these markdowns since summer, giving you a total $1,000 off its MSRP and coming in $128 under the current used pricing to mark a return to the second-lowest price we have tracked. Equipped with a 250W brushless geared pedal assist hub motor and a rear rack-mounted battery, this hybrid e-bike is able to reach top speeds of 20 MPH and travel for up to 35 to 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. With a twist of its grip shifter, its six-speed drivetrain can provide smooth gear changes for easy adaptation to any terrain you might find yourself on. Learn more below.

If you’re in need of a much more powerful e-bike, Amazon is offering the Hiboy P6 Electric Bike for $1,000, after clipping the on-page $400 off coupon. It sports a powerful 750W BAFANG motor and a removable 48V battery that reaches a top speed of 28 MPH for up to 31 miles while solely using the throttle and up to 62 miles when utilizing the pedal assistance. It also comes equipped with puncture-resistant tires, an LED headlight, as well as nine different gear levels to support you through any kind of terrain.

And be sure to check out our rundown of the best Cyber Monday e-bike deals, some of which are still going for an extended period (likely only a day or two more). Out of these, Aventon’s sales are continuing for only seven more hours, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $100 in free accessories, and even entering one entry per every dollar spent into its Giveaway to win a free Tesla Model 3.

Schwinn Mendocino Adult Hybrid Electric Cruiser Bike features:

Lightweight e-bike with a 16.5 inch aluminum bicycle frame for effortless riding to class or around the neighborhood, suggested rider height of 64 to 74 inches tall, shortest inseam of 27.7″-28.8″ and 31.6″-33.6″ inseam on highest seat setting

Rear rack mounted battery lasts for approximately 35 – 55 miles on a single charge, depending on conditions, and can easily recharge in 4 hours with a standard outlet, charging cable included, with 2 year warranty on battery & electrical system

6-speed drivetrain with grip shifter provides smooth gear changes while mechanical disc brakes deliver superior stopping power on the alloy double wall rims and 2.125″ tires

Upright riding position adds comfort while fenders help protect you from splashes, rear rack provides additional cargo space

