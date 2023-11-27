Best e-bike Cyber Monday 2023 deals: Aventon, Rad Power, Juiced, more

Black Friday is here, with Cyber Monday approaching fast and the shopping events’ end on the horizon. We’ve been rounding up the very best Black Friday deals for over a week now, and in that time we’ve seen numerous e-bikes from a variety of brands discounted to incredible lows, marking the best prices of the year and giving you a myriad of opportunities to add any of them to your commute or joyride. Head below for all of our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday e-bike deals.

Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike

One of our favorite brands here at 9to5Toys, and one of our favorite offerings this holiday season, the Abound Cargo e-bike offers up a 20 MPH top speed with a 50-mile range on a single charge thanks to its four levels of pedal assistance. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD display, front and rear fenders to protect you from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity. Along with your purchase, you’ll receive a free handrail, seat pad, pannier bag, front bag kit, rear rack basket, rear rack bamboo board, and a cargo net, valued at $634, and even receive one entry per every dollar spent into Aventon’s Electrified Giveaway, where you’ll be eligible to win one of two Tesla Model 3s. It is currently marked down from its $2,199 price tag to $1,524 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING at checkout. Browse sales page here.

Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 folding e-bike

One of the most popular brands we cover, Rad Power’s RadExpand 5 has dropped twice during the last few weeks, landing at its 2023 low of $1,299 shipped, down from its starting tag of $1,649. Like many of this brand’s e-bikes, it offers a 20 MPH top speed with four levels of low-profile cadence sensing pedal assistance, able to carry you up to 45+ miles on a single charge, depending on conditions. It features a water-resistant wiring harness, a standard LED headlight, an integrated taillight with a brake light indicator functionality, an integrated rear storage rack, fenders for both tires, and a simple LED display that provides pedal assist controls and battery charge levels. Its main claim to fame is its space-saving folding frame, with the mechanism located at its center for easy storage or transport when it’s not in use. Browse sales page here.

Juiced Bikes’ Scorpion X2 moped-style e-bike

Another popular brand we regularly cover, this recently released e-bike is the second-generation model of the original HyperScorpion, currently $400 off at $1,499 shipped. You’ll reach a 28 MPH top speed with a 55-mile range on a single charge, letting you explore both on-road and off-road thanks to its all-terrain knobby tires. It comes equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for both wheels alongside fenders, a rear-mounted rack, a 7-speed transmission, a 2000-lumen headlight, a USB-port to charge your devices, and a backlit LCD display that gives you real-time metrics for battery levels, distance travelled, and allows you to adjust transmission settings and riding modes. Browse sales page here.

Electric Bike Co.’s Supernova Model E

Somewhat of a slept-on brand, these e-bikes are the most customizable of everything we’ve covered and made with high-quality material that does tend to put them on the higher end of pricing, with the Supernova Model E currently $400 off and sitting at $2,499. It can hit between 20 to 28 MPH speeds with a 60-mile range. It has five levels of pedal assistance and is the first time we’ve seen a choice be given to customers for either a 12 mag cadence sensor or a torque sensor. You’ll receive puncture-resistant tires, integrated front and rear safety lights, hand stitched leather grips, fenders, a rear rack and front basket for cargo, and an LCD color display that offers real-time metrics like speed, distance, battery level, pedal assistance levels, and even the outside temperature, with a USB charging port as well. Browse sales page here.

Blix Bikes’ Packa Genie Cargo e-bike

Blix’s Packa Genie Cargo e-bike is currently $500 off at $1,599 shipped, with $128 in free accessories as well. Well suited for heavy cargo – including children – this e-bike offers a 20 MPH top speed while boasting a 40-to-80 mile travel range, depending on your choice of battery setup. It has a massive amount of features and included accessories to support your every need and want while riding, with five levels of pedal-assistance alongside a 12-magnet cadence sensor to keep everything effortlessly moving. Browse sales page here.

