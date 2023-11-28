ViewSonic’s M2e 1080p projector casts up to 100 inches with auto-focus for new $400 low

Amazon is offering the ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector for $399.99 shipped. Down from its regular $600 price tag, this projector has seen many discounts over the course of the year, none of them ever dropping below $500. Today’s deal beats out all that came before it, amounting to a 33% markdown off the going rate that falls $25 short of the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low. You can learn more about this projector by heading below the fold or by reading through our in-depth launch coverage here.

Offering up a full HD 1080p resolution, this LED projector sports a shorter throwing lens that is able to cast a 100-inch screen from just nine feet away. Its compact, lightweight design makes it easy to carry from place to place or even room to room, and setup only takes a single second thanks to its instant auto-focus and auto-keystone capabilities. You’ll receive “stunning details, vivid color, and beautifully immersive images” from its 125% Rec. 709 color gamut alongside HDR content support, and audio is covered by built-in Harmon Kardon speakers which is becoming a ViewSonic standard in most models. You won’t need your media players either, as its integrated Wi-Fi allows you to install apps like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and more by adding a dongle to your device (not included). And for inputs, you’ll find both an HDMI and USB-C port for more flexible connectivity options.

As a cheaper alternative, Amazon is also offering the NEBULA by Anker Apollo Mini Projector for $330. Another compact and portable projector, this device can cast a 100-inch screen and last up to 4 hours on a single charge making it an ideal addition to your outdoor movie nights. You’ll be able to stream your favorite apps and content through Android 7.1, and while screen mirroring is available, it should be noted that copyrighted content from apps such as Netflix must be used directly through the projector itself.

And be sure to check out the far more advanced NEBULA Solar Portable 1080p Projector, which is currently going for $450, after clipping the on-page coupon. You’ll enjoy 1080p resolution at up to 120-inches, rich details from HDR10, and its dual 3W speakers, working in combination with Dolby Digital+, will “let you hear every last whisper with perfect clarity.”

ViewSonic M2e 1080p Portable Projector features:

PORTABLE PROJECTOR: Ultra portable Full HD 1080p LED projector with 400 ANSI lumens and shorter throw lens

VIVID COLORS: 125 percent Rec. 709 color accuracy and HDR content support produces lifelike colors

PREMIUM AUDIO: Built in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers (audio only) deliver room filling audio

EASY SETUP: Get set up in seconds with auto focus and horizontal/vertical keystone correction

STREAMING SIMPLIFIED: Livestream sporting events, binge shows on Netflix or Disney Plus by adding a dongle (not included)

FLEXIBLE CONNECTIVITY: Supports most media players, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with inputs such as Wi Fi, HDMI, USB C

