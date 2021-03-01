With no shortage of projectors on the market, it has become increasingly more important for manufacturers to deliver new features or lower price points. The latest ViewSonic portable projector performs well in both categories. One standout is USB-C connectivity, which paves the way for a direct connection with Nintendo Switch, MacBooks, and more. While nice, USB-C is not the headlining feature. This is reserved for “instant auto focus,” a feature that is said to deliver “impeccable optical precision” alongside an “effortless setup” process. Continue reading to learn more.

ViewSonic portable projector shoots for simplicity

With a 1080p resolution and “shorter throw lens,” the latest projector from ViewSonic aims to satisfy a large chunk of the market. This is paired with a simple setup process with instant auto focus that takes a mere second to calibrate.

Integrated Wi-Fi allows users to install apps like YouTube and leave their dedicated streaming media player behind, but it’s if ViewSonic uses its own software or instead relies on something like Android TV. As with other ViewSonic portable projector offerings, this unit has built-in Harmon Kardon speakers.

“By applying ToF technology, we have reached a new milestone with the launch of the M2e, which fulfills carefree usage at home. As people now tend to stay at home more often, the new M2e allows them to enjoy an unprecedented audiovisual feast and the precious moments with family instantly and effortlessly,” said Dean Tsai, Head of the Projector BU at ViewSonic.

Pricing and availability

The new ViewSonic M2e portable projector will be released on March 5, but pre-orders are open now. Pricing is set at $559.99, a competitive offer given its sleek styling and innovative feature set. M2e faces stiff competition with well-respected brands like Anker squeezing their way into the market.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having used several projectors of my own over the years, arguably one of the trickiest parts of setup has been dialing in focus in order to get a crisp, blur-free image. With instant auto focus as a pillar feature of M2e, this new ViewSonic portable projector clearly sets out to be an easy-to-use portable projector that anyone can set up.

While 4K isn’t onboard, I would argue that this should not be a dealbreaker. I have several televisions and projectors throughout my home, some support 4K and some don’t, yet I still find it difficult to differentiate pixel density in an overwhelming majority of situations. I’d much rather have USB-C connectivity and M2e delivers. This seems like it’ll be a more meaningful addition both now and going into the future.

