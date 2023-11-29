Save $200 on Apple’s just-released 24-inch M3 iMac at new $1,299 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac. The latest in desktop Apple Silicon comes powered by an upgraded 10-core GPU and now sells for $1,299 shipped. It’s $200 off the usual $1,499 price tag and marks one of the first chances to save since launching earlier in the month. The more noteworthy part of today’s discount is that it’s a new all-time low. I just took a hands-on look at what the deal with the new M3 iMac is, and explore that a bit further below the fold.

The story with Apple’s new 24-inch M3 iMac is all about the new internals. The updated silicon means that it can offer even better performance than before, which is even more notable considering we never got an M2 version of the form-factor. So the gains from the original M1 chip up to Apple’s new 3nm system are going to be even more apparent – which I’ve found to be the case from my hands-on usage so far.

But even with an upgrade chipset aside, you’re still looking at one of the most streamlined desktop machines on the market. The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display remains one of the best on the market, and the sleek all-in-one build is still as minimal as it gets.

24-inch M3 iMac features:

With M3 architecture, the Apple 24-inch iMac is more powerful and capable than ever. The Apple M3 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-Core GPU. Accelerate machine learning tasks with the 16-core Neural Engine. Combined with 8GB of Unified RAM and a 256GB SSD, you’ll be able to take full advantage of macOS as well as other Apple apps.

