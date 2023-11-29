Amazon all-time low knocks 30% off Canon’s iOS/Android Ivy 2 portable photo printer at $69

Amazon is now offering the Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer for $69 shipped. Regularly $99, this is a 30% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal also marks a new Amazon all-time low on the second-generation model that launched in late 2022. Compatible with both iPhone and Android handsets over Bluetooth 5.0, the latest model on sale here today features “optimized skin tone colors, improved photo contrast, and optimized photo sharpness.” Using zero ink ZINK photo paper, users can print photos directly from their smartphone’s camera roll to preserve memories in gloriously vintage-style hard copies with peel and stick backings. Head below for more details.

With your savings, you might want to stock up on Canon ZINK Photo Paper Pack – you can land a 50-sheet rectangle package for $24 on Amazon or a $20 package of the circle variants at $12 Prime shipped.

If you would prefer to keep your photos in digital form, some of the rare annual holiday price drops on many of the best editing suites out there are still live from Thanksgiving Week. Check them out below:

Canon Ivy 2 Mini Photo Printer features:

Print and customize your photos directly from your smartphone or tablet via the Canon Mini Print App.(1)

No ink needed! The IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer uses ZINK (Zero Ink) technology, which features colorful dye-based crystals embedded inside the paper.

Place your photos anywhere, thanks to a PEEL & STICK backing that adheres to your favorite surfaces.

PRINT QUALITY IMPROVED in the IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer(optimized skin tone colors, improved photo contrast, optimized photo sharpness)

