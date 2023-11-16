Pixelmator Black Friday sale knocks up to 70% off some of our favorite image software for Mac

The annual Pixelmator Black Friday sale is now live. The company makes some of our favorite image editing and manipulation software out there, and you can now score Photomator and Pixelmator Pro at some of the lowest prices we have tracked all year. The brand is known for developing gorgeous software suits that are as powerful as they are easy to use and that goes for both of the discounted apps now live as part of the Pixelmator Black Friday sale with up to 70% in savings. Head below for a closer look at the deals.

Annual Pixelmator Black Friday sale

The Pixelmator team took to its official X (Twitter) account today to announce the 2023 Black Friday offers. This year you’ll be able to score 70% off the first year of an annual subscription to Photomator or 50% off a lifetime license to Pixelmator Pro. Pricing and details breakdown as follows:

Pixelmator Pro $25 (Reg. $50)

With over 50 image editing tools, Pixelmator Pro has everything you need to edit photos, draw illustrations, create designs, paint digital paintings, and be creative in just about any way you can imagine. Designed to be the ultimate Mac app, Pixelmator Pro has won multiple awards, including the Mac App of the Year awarded by Apple, and is one of the best-rated apps on the Mac App Store.

Photomator $10 (70% off)

Photomator is a photo editing powerhouse, offering incredible tools for enhancing, retouching, and managing your photos. It includes an extensive collection of cutting-edge color adjustments, automatic selections powered by AI, powerful batch editing features, Clone and Repair tools for removing unwanted objects, and much more. Simply put, it has everything you need to make every shot your best.

Head over to the official Pixelmator site for more details on both apps as well as our coverage of the full HDR support coming to Photomator on iPhone 15 and Pixelmator’s Smart Deband feature.

Then dive into this morning’s roundup of the best iOS game and app deals for more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!