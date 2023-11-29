EarFun’s original UBOOM Bluetooth speaker sees first 2023 discount to $44 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the EarFun UBOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $43.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. Down from $55, with a normally $80 list price, this speaker is only now receiving its first discount of the year, returning it to the exact price it ended 2022’s holiday season at, which happens to be the second-lowest price we have tracked.

Equipped with two high-sensitivity drivers, this Bluetooth speaker is able to achieve 360-degree live stereo for up to 16 hours on a single charge, with “clear and powerful high-quality sound” thanks to advanced DSP technology. It features two bass-enhancing “passive radiator” vibration units to amplify that deep thumping bass you crave, with a large 24W output. It has a built-in condenser mic to also support your hands-free phone calls as well as voice-assistance functions from Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. You’ll be able to choose between indoor and outdoor modes so that your music’s sound stays clear no matter what you’re doing, and the IPX7 waterproof rating ensures the party will only stop when you want it to. Its wireless range has also been extended thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0 chip (with 3.5mm aux jack available for non-Bluetooth devices), giving you a maximum 98-foot range.

If you’re looking for the upgraded version of the above speaker, Amazon is still offering the EarFun UBOOM L Bluetooth Speaker for $60. Offering many similar, yet improved upon features as its predecessor, the two biggest differences here are the superior IP67 dustproof and waterproof rating, and its ability to pair two speakers together for double the volume, also allowing you to share music with others while in party mode.

And if you’re looking for a larger and more in-charge speaker, check out our coverage of the JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker which is still holding strong at its $350 all-time low. 3-way speakers deliver higher sensitivity, sharper clarity, and lower distortion for that monstrous bass and rich audio everyone craves, with a battery that sustains your party for up to 24 hours before needing a charge.

EarFun UBOOM Bluetooth Speaker features:

[ 2 Sound Modes – Indoor & Outdoor ] – “Indoor Mode” with emphasis on bass; “Outdoor Mode” for loud sound. “Indoor Mode” produces a powerful bass sound indoors or in a car. “Outdoor Mode” provides clear sound through a wide space. Suitable for outdoor leisure or field activities such as cycling, outing, beach, etc. Two sound modes can be switched depending on the place of use.

[ IPX7 Waterproof & High Quality Material ] – With the Sweatshield-Patent IPX7 waterproof tech of EarFun, our bluetooth speakers achieve ultra waterproof performance. Raining, beverage spilling, sweat getting wet… no problem at all! After camping or outdoor activities, when the bluetooth speakers are stained with sand, soil and dust, the high-quality material of the bluetooth speaker can be washed directly.

[ Bluetooth 5.0 & 16 Hours Extreme Battery Life ] – Thanks to the bluetooth 5.0 chip, the connection range of our bluetooth speakers has increased by 400%, achieving a maximum distance of 30m, providing higher-speed and stable Bluetooth connection. 3.5mm auxiliary input jack for connecting non-Bluetooth devices. Built-in large-capacity batteries can play continuously for up to 16 hours. Immerse in music all day long!

