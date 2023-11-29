Govee’s app/voice-controlled smart space heater falls to new $30 all-time low (40% off)

With winter about to officially arrive, Amazon is offering the Govee Smart Space Heater for $29.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $50 price tag, today’s deal gives you 40% off the going rate, coming in $10 under the current used pricing and $2 under our previous mention to etch out a new all-time low that matches the price set on Govee’s own website. Protect yourself from winter’s chill with this smart space heater that you can connect to your smartphone or Alexa and Google Assistant via Wi-Fi to remotely adjust temperature settings, along with other smart functions. With its energy-efficient 1500W PTC ceramic heating technology, it’s able to rapidly heat a 200 square-foot area with plenty of safety features built-in (like tip-over and overheating protections, safety plugs, and V-0 flame retardancy) to ensure your home and its inhabitant’s safety while continuously running. Head below to learn more.

More Govee Smart Space Heaters seeing discounts:

And be sure to check out our coverage of the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights, which aren’t as low as they were on Cyber Monday, but still remain discounted to the next-best price. These lights will be able to sync with your phone, and through either the soft or dynamic mode options, dance along to your favorite tunes as you cruise around town or hang around your favorite haunts.

Govee Smart Space Heater features:

Smart Upgraded Thermostat: The built-in sensor supports a basic thermostat function. Link with a GoveeLife Thermo-Hygrometer to accurately reflect the ambient temperature without manual adjustments via AutoReflect. Thermo-hygrometer not included.

Multi-Protection Safety Features: Includes tip-over and overheating protection, safety plugs, and V-0 flame retardant to protect kids and pets. UL 1278-tested, making it suitable for indoor spaces, living rooms, bedrooms, and offices.Tips: The heater had set to automatically shut down for 24 hours to meet US safety regulations.

Compact and Quiet: The portable heater has lower than 37dB noise levels, making it quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. This 10-inch desk mini heater with a built-in handle can be used anywhere you need it.

Powerful Functions: The electric heater has more smart functions via the app. Other notable features include the heater’s one touch-sensitive panel, the bottom bracket that supports opening, and a 10° elevation angle to increase the heating area.

