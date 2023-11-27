Govee’s RGBIC Underglow car lights now 40% off for new $30 low, interior lights starting at $12

As part of its Cyber Monday sales, Amazon is offering the Govee RGBIC Underglow Car Lights for $29.99 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon. Down from its $50 price tag, these car lights have seen a few discounts over the year, with all of them falling to the same $33 low. Today’s deal amounts to a 40% markdown off the going rate, coming in $13 under the current used pricing and marking a new all-time low. You can head below to learn more.

If you’ve ever wanted to add a vibrant cascade of color to your car’s underbelly, you’ll now have access to over 16 million color schemes and an array of scene modes that you can apply through the Govee Home app. These lights will be able to sync with your phone, and through either the soft or dynamic mode options, dance along to your favorite tunes as you cruise around town or hang around your favorite haunts. Installation is simple with adhesives, clips, and screws serving to reinforce the 2-line design for secure placement.

There is also a chance to earn an extra 5% off when you bundle any two of these RGBIC car lights together or any one with the above underglow lights. Be sure to clip any on-page coupons as well, so you’ll be getting the absolute lowest price possible:

And be sure to check out the large collection of indoor and outdoor Govee RGBIC lights that are on extended sales through Cyber Monday and the rest of the month. You’ll be able to turn your home’s interior into the symphony of color you’ve always dreamed of – or even sync lights with your gaming consoles for a more immersive gameplay like you’ve never experienced before.

Govee Underglow Car Lights features:

Smart DIY Mode: With smart color picking, Govee Home app can capture colors on your favorite photos, enjoy over 16 million colors and a host of scene modes and apply them to your car underglow lights.

Sync Your Music: A mic on phone sync music to your Christmas car lights with ease. Choose from Soft or Dynamic mode and watch lights dance to the beat of your favorite songs, helping you drive in style.

Smart App Control: Through Govee Home app, you can control the under car lights strip at any time. The stable app system and its variety of functions will ensure a smooth operation when using the lights daily.

Simple Installation: 2 lines design with long wires helps install led lights for car easily. Reinforce the led car lights with provided adhesives, clips and screws for more security.

Safe to Use: Govee car lights equipped with a durable waterproof sleeve that protects them from road debris and rain can install with flexibility in various cars like SUVs and trucks.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!