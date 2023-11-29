Give the gift of Hydro Flask at up to 59% off: Steel tumblers and bottles from $15, more

Amazon has now kicked off a notable Hydro Flask sale event featuring a range of the brand’s popular stainless steel water bottles and vacuum insulated tumblers. You’ll also find a series of the Hydro Flask accessories and food jars starting from just $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. As for the actual bottle solutions, there’s up to 59% in savings to be had with prices kicking off at $15 Prime shipped. While we did see a sitewide 25% off sale for Black Friday that is still live with additional color options and the like, the Amazon event is offering even lower prices on select models with Prime shipping in tow. All of the deals are waiting right here and you’ll find some top picks waiting down below.
Amazon Hydro Flask holiday sale
- 20-oz. Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle $14 (Reg. $35)
- 24-oz. Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle $22.50 (Reg. $40)
- 32-oz. Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Water $34 (Reg. $50)
- 32-oz. Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler $30 (Reg. $40)
- 12-oz. Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Wide Mouth Bottle $20 (Reg. $30)
- Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar $26 (Reg. $35)
- 3-pack Hydro Flask Customizable Flex Strap $6 (Reg. $10)
- And even more…
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler features:
- TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation protects temperature for hours
- Snug, secure, splash-resistant Press-In Straw Lid
- Flexible straw
- Strong ergonomic handle
- Fits most cupholders
- Color Last powder coat is durable, sweat-free and colorful
- Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel for durability, pure taste and no flavor transfer
