Hydro Flask takes 25% off sitewide for Black Friday with best-selling tumblers and more

Everyone’s favorite water bottle brand, Hydro Flask, is now offering 25% off sitewide along with their bestselling bottles this Black Friday. Included in the deal are a wide variety of wide mouth water bottles, tumblers, limited edition water bottles, mugs, and more. Now going for $33.71, the bestselling 40 oz All Around Travel Tumbler keeps your liquid both hot or cold and includes a flexible straw cap, making it easy to sip from any direction. It’s also dishwasher safe. Next up is the bestselling 24 oz Mug, made of pro-grade stainless steel and a closeable, splash-resistant lid – the perfect mug for your hot chocolate and hot toddies this season. Available for $24.71. Keep reading below the fold for more savings on Hydro Flask’s bestsellers.

The 40 oz All Around Tumbler – now $33.71 – comes in eight colorways, including two new colors, Two Tone Ivory and Two Tone Oat. Helping to keep you hydrated all day, this comfortable, easy-to-grip tumbler lets you take your large drink with you wherever you go. Hydro Flask’s TempShield double-wall insulation promises to keep your beverages cold or hot, whichever you need, and it is designed to fit into most cup holders while on-the-go. Want to make it a little extra special for the holiday season? Add custom engraving on the All Around Tumbler for an additional $6.

Another standout from Hydro Flask’s Black Friday sale is the 24 oz Mug – Hydro Flask’s largest stainless steel mug – for $24.71. The 24 oz Mug keeps your drinks hot for up to six hours. It’s reusable, refillable, and will prevent spills with with its insulated Press-In Lid and TempShield insulation to hold heat. Available in seven colorways, including its newest color Agave, the 24 oz Mug is ideal for the upcoming winter months.

More items we are loving from Hydro Flask’s Black Friday sale:

More on 40 oz All Around Tumbler:

TempShield®️ double-wall vacuum insulation protects temperature for hours

Snug, secure, splash-resistant Press-In Straw Lid

Flexible straw

Strong ergonomic handle

Fits most cupholders

Color Last™ powder coat is durable, sweat-free and colorful

Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel for durability, pure taste and no flavor transfer

Compatible with size Large Press-In accessories

BPA-Free

Dishwasher safe

