LifeStraw Personal Water Filter now 50% off at $10, plus outdoor adventure gear from $22

Amazon is now offering a host of notable deals on LifeStraw products starting from $10, making for a notable chance to shore up your outdoor kit or land some sweet gifts for the adventurers on your list this year. Joining a host filtered water bottles and more, Amazon is now offering the classic LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is up to 50% off and the best we can find. Today’s price is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon all year. These straws are great for outdoor expeditions and are now at stocking stuffer pricing. They remove “99.999999%” of waterborne bacteria (Including E. Coli and Salmonella) and parasites (Including Giardia and Cryptosporidium), as well as a microplastics. A single LifeStraw can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water over its lifetime. Head below for more LifeStraw deals.

More LifeStraw deals

You’ll also want to head over to our fashion deal hub for some solid price drops on trail-ready apparel and footwear. One standout is Backcountry’s Cyber Deals that is now offering up to 60% off sitewide on brands like Patagonia, Stoic, The North Face, Marmot, and more.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features:

Removes Bacteria & Parasites: The Microfiltration Membrane Removes 99.999999% Of Waterborne Bacteria (Including E. Coli And Salmonella), And 99.999% Of Waterborne Parasites (Including Giardia And Cryptosporidium)

Removes Microplastics: Removes The Smallest Microplastics Found In The Environment (Down To 1 Micron), And Reduces Turbidity Down To 0.2 Microns

Rigorous Testing: All Claims Are Verified With Laboratories Using Standard Testing Protocols Set By The Us Epa, Nsf, Astm For Water Purifiers

Long Lifetime: The Microbiological Filter Will Provide 4,000 Liters (1,000 Gallons) Of Clean And Safe Drinking Water With Proper Use And Maintenance

