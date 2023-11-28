Backcountry’s Cyber Deals continue with up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 20% off select styles

Backcountry’s Cyber Deals continue this week with up to 60% off sitewide as well as 20% off one-full priced item. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Inside this sale you can score deals on Patagonia, Stoic, The North Face, Marmot, and more. A highlight from this sale is the Patagonia Down Sweater Hooded Jacket that’s marked down to $165 and originally sold for $329. It’s available in eight color options and the down material helps to keep you warm. This jacket has two large zippered pockets to store essentials as well as a water-resistant finish. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Backcountry customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Patagonia Down Sweater Hooded Jacket $165 (Orig. $329)
- Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover Jacket $115 (Orig. $229)
- Stoic Shell Anorak 2.0 Jacket $139 (Orig. $199)
- Patagonia Shearling Jacket $90 (Orig. $179)
- The North Face Box NSE Hoodie $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Marmot Wiley Fleece Vest $75 (Orig. $125)
- Patagonia Better Sweater 1/4-Zip Fleece Jacket $58 (Orig. $139)
- The North Face Printed 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket $214 (Orig. $330)
- Patagonia AlpLight Down Jacket $105 (Orig. $299)
- Patagonia Downdrift Jacket $115 (Orig. $329)
- …and even more deals…
