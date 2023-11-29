Super rare deal knocks the MOOG Mavis analog synthesizer kit down to $249 (Up to $100 off)

We certainly don’t see deals on the beloved and sought-after MOOG synth gear all that often, but Amazon is now offering its lowest price on one of the best entry-level semi-modulars out there. You can now score the MOOG Mavis Semi-Modular Analog Synthesizer Kit at $249 shipped. This model launched last year at $349 before falling into the $299 range back in February. Today’s deal takes another $50 off that to deliver a new Amazon all-time low – this is only the second price drop we have tracked since release. An easy pick for our roundup of the best gifts for musicians last year, the Mavis remains a wonderful point of entry into the legendary MOOG analog synth world, and now even more so with today’s price drop. We break down the experience in our hands-on review and even more down below the fold.

This is a build-it-yourself MOOG synth kit. It is a simple and fun build process (just about anyone can do it), leaving you with good quality MOOG internals, Eurorack-compatibility, a semi-modular patch bay, and the most affordable way to get it all. The Mavis makes for a fantastic gift for musicians and a great little addition to just about any home studio rig, no matter what genre you’re into.

Here’s what comes in the package:

Main PCB board

Top panel

Case with dust cover lid

5x green mini jack patch cables

Power adapter

Everything you need to put it together (other than a small screwdriver)

Patch preset overlay cards

A super sweet poster

While we are on the subject, beat makers and home producers will also want to scope out the brand new Teenage Engineering EP–133 K.O. II sampler – another brilliant musician gift. This must-see piece of kit is also now ready for purchase and at a relatively affordable price tag, especially as far as the beloved TE gear typically goes. Check it out right here.

MOOG Mavis features:

The Unmistakable MOOG Sound – Mavis is a build-it-yourself synthesizer kit with 100% analog design that delivers the huge depth of sound MOOG is known for in a compact and feature-packed instrument

Eurorack Integration – Mavis adds expressive control to any setup. Use it as a standalone instrument, or easily remove Mavis from its case for endless connectivity options with Eurorack modules and other MOOG synths

Rich, Harmonic Character – Mavis features MOOG’s legendary oscillator and filter circuits alongside a diode wavefolder, unlocking sounds never heard from a MOOG before

Compact, Yet Mighty – Mavis includes two oscillators, full ADSR, ladder filter, sample and hold, wavefolding, attenuators, mixer, mults, and more for endless possibilities in a single 44HP module

Dynamic Sound Design – Along with patching features, Mavis includes a built-in keyboard with glide and keyboard scaling, allowing you to explore pitch relationships and intervals with flexibility

