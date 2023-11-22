The Pocket Operator goes pro! Teenage Engineering debuts wild new must-see EP–133 K.O. II sampler

Let’s take a super quick break to take a look at the wild new Teenage Engineering sampler, the EP–133 K.O. II. The brand is no stranger to gorgeous and quirky music gear – in fact, it might be the best to ever do it – and its latest looks just as special and inspiring as ever. Loaded with that special TE design touch and a world’s first OLED display as well as powerful sampling, sequencing, and composer tools, it is now available for purchase at $299. And you’ll definitely want to head below for a closer look at it.

New Teenage Engineering EP–133 K.O. II sampler

TE says the new EP–133 K.O. II is the “evolution of the world’s most sold sampler, the PO-33 K.O!” This time around it adds even more sampling capabilities alongside a reworked sequencer, new Punch 2.0 effects, and a “workflow that lets you go from idea to track faster than ever.” It is, by all accounts, the Pocket Operator gone pro.

…a versatile machine with an impressive set of features, K.O.ii is the new champion in and outside the studio. UNRIVALED BY ANYTHING IN ITS CLASS, this is the sampler you’ve always wanted at THE incredible price of just 299 USD

Users can sample anything around them, including a voice, synths, vinyl records, or whatever audio you have on your phone, and then sequence and loop them alongside a curated selection of drums, bass, and keys that come pre-loaded.

Joining the “world’s first super segment hybrid display,” you can check out the feature set below:

9 projects each with 80,000 notes

projects contain 4 groups, each with 99 patterns

patterns have 12 TRACKS for samples and MIDI

variable pattern length per group (1 to 99 bars)

12 mono / 6 stereo voice polyphony

use groups to mix and match patterns on the fly

record and automate all 12 fader assignments

sequence in free time or quantized with swing

assign any pad to one of 16 MIDI channels

loop mode from OB-4 with length AND slide

12 pressure and velocity sensitive pads

instantaneous timE correction and erase

slice samples LIVE OR AUTOmatically

stereo / mono sampling at 46.875 kHz / 16-bit

punch-in 2.0™ effects (PRESSURE SENSITIVE)

arrange quickly using the instant commit feature

32-bit float signal chain, 24-bit ADC / DAC

SYNC IO FOR EXT. GEAR. 8TH, 16TH NOTE OR SYNC24

6 built-in send fx and a master compressor

drag and drop samples using the sample tool

The new Teenage Engineering EP–133 K.O. II sampler is now available for purchase for $299.

