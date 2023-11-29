Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 includes bundled SmartTag 2 from $230 ($330+ value)

Amazon is now throwing in a little extra value on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, bundling the latest wearable with one of Samsung’s new SmartTag 2. Pricing now starts at $229.99 shipped for the 40mm Bluetooth smartwatch, dropping down from its usual $300 going rate in the process. There’s also the larger 44mm model at $259.99, down from $330. Both of these are matching the all-time lows set on Black Friday at $70 off, just with an extra $30 of value thrown in for free. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched earlier in the fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale are powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust heath suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

Plus, you’re also getting Samsung’s new second-generation item finder that just hit the scene in the first few days of October. It arrives as the company’s second take on Apple’s AirTags, with a revamped design that now supports both Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity. That updated design is far more friendly for clipping onto bags or keys – and really anything else – with a ring integrated right into the form-factor. It’s backed by an IP67 water-resistance rating and boasts a battery that can last for upwards of 700 days.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!