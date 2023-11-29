Spigen 65/120W ArcDock 4-port USB-C charging stations from $50 (Reg. up to $95)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on its more powerful MacBook and laptop chargers. You’ll find the Spigen ArcDock 65W GaN III 4-Port USB C Charging Station down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $90 directly from Spigen, this model more typically fetches $60 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Outside of a few very limited offers and a one-day $45 price last December, this is also matching the lowest price we have tracked. You’re looking at a 65W charging solution that can power four devices at once – two 20W USB-C and a pair of 18W “quick-charging” USB-A ports. Spigen says it features “advanced” 3D PCB tech that allows it to be “19% smaller than a typical 65w charger” with the ability to “charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes.” Head below for a deal on the even more powerful model.

You’ll also find the Spigen ArcDock 120W GaN III 4-Port USB-C Charging Station on sale at $69.99 shipped. This one can sell for as much as $95 at Amazon and is now at the best we can find. Much like the model above, it is also at the lowest we have tracked outside of a few very limited offers and the $60 lists about a year ago at launch. The specs and feature set are essentially the same on this model, but you’re upping the power output to 120W – “ If a single USB-C port is in use, it provides up to 100W. When both USB-C ports are in use, it provides up to 60W output.”

Just be sure to also scope out the deal we spotted yesterday on Anker’s 6-in-1 GaN charging stations that are now starting from $56 all-time lows. Then head over to our smartphone accessories hub where you’ll find plenty more add-on deals including up to 25% off Journey MagSafe MacBook sleeves and desk mats.

Spigen ArcDock charging station features:

High-speed 65W Charging: Spigen’s advanced 3D PCB Technology allows ArcDock 19% smaller than a typical 65w charger. Small in size, but supplies 65w, which is enough to charge MacBook Pro 13-inch up to 50% in 43 minutes.

Industry-leading GaN III Tech: The upgraded technology, Gallium Nitride 3rd Generation makes ArcDock perform better. It minimizes the ripple noise while charging to protect possible damage for you and your device. Also, it dissipates less heat compared to other Non-GaN chargers.

Efficient Charging: Charge 4 Devices Simultaneously. Only single outlet is needed to charge 4 different devices at once. Single USB-C port outputs up to 65W for laptops and Single USB-A port provides up to 18W quick charging for mobile phones. Simply refuel anything you have at once with one charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!