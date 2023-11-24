Journey Black Friday up to 25% off: MagSafe MacBook sleeve and desk mat, chargers, more

The official Journey Black Friday sale is now live. Known for its unique ALTI desk mat and NEXA MacBook sleeve, both with MagSafe charging built-in, the brand also makes a range of vegan leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, AirPods cases, and the new SWIV 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station we featured at the top of the month when it launched. All of that and more is now on sale as part of the brand’s sitewide 20% off Black Friday event, but you can get the prices to drop even deeper. Head below for more details.

Journey Black Friday sale

Simply use code BF20 to knock 20% off everything and anything Journey sells on its official site. However, if you scroll to the bottom of this page and sign up for its latest newsletter, you will receive (or have access to) the VIP promo code – use code VIP25 at checkout instead to score 25% off everything.

Down below you’ll find some of our favorite gear the brand makes alongside some of our hands-on reviews to give you a better idea of what you’re getting into. The prices below reflect the standard 20% off, as described above, and will drop lower for folks with access to the VIP promo code.

ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat features:

The ALTI includes a detachable magnetic charging panel that wirelessly delivers up to 15W to your phone. You can also simultaneously charge AirPods or any other earbuds that accept wireless charging. Your desk mat’s border contains a magnetic snap system that your charging panel magnetically attaches to [or detaches from]. The magnetic snap system enables you to connect the charging panel to either side of the ALTI.

