Crucial’s metal core X8 1,050MB/s portable SSDs at new Amazon lows: 1TB $48 or 2TB at $80

Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD

Alongside some hangover Black Friday deals down below, Amazon is offering some particularly notable prices on the Crucial X8 Portable Solid-State Drives. You’ll find the 1TB model selling for $47.99 and the 2TB variant at $79.99 shipped. These two drives started the year at $80 and as much as $140 before dropping into the $60 and $100 range over the last few months. Not only are they among the lowest prices we have tracked on any 1,050MB/s portable SSD over the last couple weeks for Thanksgiving, but they are also at Amazon all-time low pricing. The 1TB Samsung T7 model that runs at the same speed fell to, and is still at, $80 for the holidays. You’re looking at anodized aluminum unibody cores with 7.5-foot drop and extreme temperature protection wrapped around USB-C 3.1 Gen2 internals that are more than fast enough for most users. Head below for additional details and more hangover Thanksgiving Week portable SSD deals. 

More hangover Black Friday portable SSD deals:

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the brand new T5 EVO from Samsung as well as our hands-on feature for Samsung’s new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 T9 Portable SSD. And then scope out the ongoing price drop we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s 1TB P40 RGB portable SSD while it’s at one of its best prices yet. 

Crucial X8 Portable Solid-State Drives feature:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s.Specific uses: Storage
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

