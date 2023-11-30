Elgato’s Stream Deck Mini adds six customizable LCD buttons to your Mac or PC at $60 (Save $20)

Amazon is now offering the second-best price of the year on the Elgato Stream Deck Mini at $59.99 shipped. After Black Friday came and went without a chance to save, we just had to wait a few more days for Amazon to drop the price from its usual $80 going rate. This is $20 off, and lands as the best discount we’ve seen in months. It comes within $10 of the all-time low from back in March, and is the best since. Head below for more.

Elgato’s streaming controller is compelling for more than just upgrading your gaming rig or Twitch setup, as the Stream Deck Mini can be used for setting productivity macros and more. The desktop accessory plugs into your Mac or PC and features six different keys that can be customized thanks to tiny LCD screens. They’re programmed to do everything from mute and adjust audio while live on stream, as well as boot up pre-configured workflows and even act as an always-on screen for showing PC stats.

I personally love my Stream Deck, and have previously written why no one should be sleeping on it as a macOS companion. When a lot of people think of Elgato, they think of PC gaming and that entire realm. But the company’s gear not only plays nicely with Macs, but lets you tailor a setup for all kinds of work. Our hands-on review of the MK.2 version further explores the use case of pairing any Stream Deck with Macs.

Elgato Stream Deck Mini features:

Work smarter not harder: forget keyboard shortcuts. Stream Deck Mini lets you assign tedious, hard to memorise shortcuts to a single key. Instantly identify and activate them without error. Seamlessly integrate with essential software including Zoom, Teams, PowerPoint, Excel, Word, GoogleSuite, MS Office, Photoshop, Adobe Creative Apps, Spotify, Music, and many more. Instantly activate commands and functions with a single tap.

