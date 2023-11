JBL’s Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker with lava lamp lighting hits $130 (Save $40)

Amazon is now offering the JBL Pulse 4 Light-up Bluetooth Speaker for $129.99 shipped. It normally fetches around $170 these days, with this discount marking a $40 discount. It’s also a rare chance to lock-in a near all-time low. Today’s offer comes within $1 of the best price ever from back in July, and is the lowest we’ve seen since – as well as the first discount in months. If you saw our review of JBL’s new speaker earlier in the year and were a little put off by its $250 price tag, now Amazon is helping you bring home a similar, yet previous-generation experience for less. Head below for more.

JBL’s Pulse 4 speaker arrives unlike most other models on the market with a design that seems more like a smart lamp than it is a speaker. But housed within the illuminated capsule is in fact a 360-degree sound system that can dish out tunes for 12 hours at a time before it’s time to recharge. Circling back to the design, the entire exterior is wrapped in a colorful LED grid that lets it serenade you with more than just sound. It still packs an IPX7 waterproof build, ensuring it can keep the tunes playing just about anywhere.

Of course, there is the all-new Pulse 5 from JBL which delivers all of the features we talked about above and then some. The entire package this time around packs improved Bluetooth 5.3 support so that the speaker can connect to more than one DJ’s device at a time. It has a carrying strap built into the top now too, and steps up the internal sound array to be a bit more capable for everything from rocking out with friends to listening to podcasts and answering calls.

Lastly, JBL has refreshed the design just a tad to have a more streamlined selection of buttons that are now hidden along the back of the speaker. I just broke down what to expect from the speaker in my hands-on review from February, which explores just why this is worth the $250 MSRP. But if you’re not sold, you can just go with the $130 option above.

JBL Pulse 4 speaker features:

Kick start your party with JBL signature sound and a dazzling LED light show all in 360 degrees. Our bold, IPX7 waterproof design shines bright and will keep the tunes flowing for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Tap the JBL Connect App to change the sound-responsive colors and patterns and connect with other JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to make your party epic.

