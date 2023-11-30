Samsung 512GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards now start from $32, more from $11

Justin Kahn -
Joining a series of ongoing Black Friday offers below, Amazon is now offering the 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card with the USB Reader down at $34.99 shipped. This package launched back in April at $65 and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s offer marks the second-best price we have tracked, coming within $1 of Amazon all-time low – it is also well below the $68 it would cost you to land the comparable PRO Ultimate model with the card reader. If you don’t need the USB reader, you’ll find the PRO Plus variant without it still at the $31.99 Black Friday price – within $4 of the all-time low. We have reviewed this latest edition of the PRO Plus and came away impressed overall. Samsung is once again delivering a solid microSD solution that works for everything from security gear to drone and camera setups, gaming consoles, and smartphones. It clocks in at up to 180MB/s and comes along with the brand’s usual protection against the elements. Get a closer look right here and head below for more microSD deals. 

More Samsung microSD deals:

If you’re still on the hunt for some more substantial portable storage, there are plenty of SSD deals up for the taking. We are still tracking a series of hangover Black Friday discounts on models from Samsung and Crucial, with everything detailed for you right here – 1TB models are starting at $48 right now. 

Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone; While expanded storage gives you freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device…Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes. 

