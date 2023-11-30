Segway Ninebot MAX G30P electric kickscooter travels 40 miles for new $595 low (Orig. $1,000)

Amazon is offering the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P KickScooter for $594.99 shipped. Down from its $1,000 MSRP, this kickscooter spent the first half of the year rising and falling by large amounts, before settling on a more average $700 plateau from which it bobbed between smaller discounts. Today’s deal amounts to a 41% markdown off the going rate, coming in $1 short of the current used pricing and etching out a new all-time low. It even beats out Segway’s own website where it is currently discounted to a higher rate of $700.

The MAX G30P kickscooter comes equipped with a 350W motor and a 36V battery that carries you up to a max speed of 18.6 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge. It sports a wide array of features like its LED display, cruise control functionality, and mobile app connectivity through its Bluetooth capabilities. The mechanical and electrical anti-lock brakes, front and rear shock absorbers, as well as the 10-inch self-sealing tubeless tires ensure your safety and comfort. Only weighing 38.6 pounds, its easy to carry or store after folding up when you’ve finished your journey, giving you a reliable commuting option that can go the distance and more.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, Hiboy is currently offering extended deals on its line of S series electric scooters that have seen further price reductions since Black Friday, like the S2 for $299.99 shipped, down from $600. It has a 350W motor and a 36V battery, topping out at speeds of 19 MPH for up to 17 miles, with smart app support for performance and security settings. The S2 Pro model extends that travel range up to 25 miles for $392.34 shipped, down from $710 – and the even more upgraded S2 MAX takes it further with a 40-mile travel range for $499.99 shipped, down from $835.

And if you instead want to venture into the realms of electric bikes, check out our recent coverage of the Schwinn Voyageur Electric Bike with large step-over frame. It sports a 250W hub-drive motor that can provide the rider with assistance up to 20 MPH with a battery that lasts up to 65 miles per charge.

Segway Ninebot MAX G30P KickScooter features:

Revolutionary Upgrade of Electric Scooters: With powerful 350W motor, Segway MAX G30P reaches to 18.6 mph and up to 40miles and max load of 220 lbs. Strives to reach new heights of performance.

Energy efficient. Easy maneuvering and storage with a total weight of 38.6 lbs and one-click folding system.

Upgrade Riding Experience: The mechanical and electrical Anti-Lock braking system and Front and rear wheel shock absorbers equipped with ‎10” self-healing tubeless self-sealing tireensure ensure braking safety and comfort.

Innovative & Superior Technology: With the LED display, bluetooth capabilities, cruise control, select riding modes and mobile app connectivity for additional security, firmware updates and more.

Product Note: Max speed and range per charge vary based on several factors, including: rider weight, riding surface, incline, ambient temperature, battery level, riding style, etc.

