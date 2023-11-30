This Joseph Joseph Elevate 5-piece knife set with a Bamboo tray hits new $78 low (Reg. $125)

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Elevate Steel Knives Bamboo 5-piece Knife Set for $77.90 shipped. Down from its regular $125 price tag, this knife set has only seen a handful of previous discounts since first becoming available on Amazon back in September, with the lowest among them falling to $100. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, beating out the lowest previous discount by $22 to land as a new all-time low. Designed to “improve hygiene and reduce mess,” this 5-piece knife set comes with an in-drawer bamboo storage tray with non-slip feet. The blades themselves are made of a Japanese stainless steel with ergonomic weighted handles. The integrated tool-rests on the handles prevent the blades from touching your work surface when placed down, reducing possible cross-contamination. You’ll get a paring knife, serrated knife, santoku knife, chef’s knife, and a bread knife to cover all your cutting needs.

If you’re more of a standing knife block person, Amazon is also offering the Joseph Joseph Elevate Fusion 5-piece knife set with beechwood block for $80. Featuring the same stainless steel and ergonomic designs as the above set, the key difference here is what blades you’ll be getting: a pairing knife, a serrated knife, a santoku knife, a cleaver and a pair of kitchen sheers. If you’re just looking for the cheapest option for these Japanese knives and don’t care about how they are stored, there is also the Joseph Joseph Elevate Knives Store 5-Piece Set for $60, which comes with an in-drawer tray with color-coded dots and non-slip feet for a neater, out-of-sight storage option

You can also check out our past coverage of the Joseph Joseph Elevate 5-Piece Steel Knives Carousel Set, with its sleek cylindrical knife block that is fingerprint-proof coated and features a non-slip base. It comes with the same five knives as the main deal above.

Elevate Steel Knives Bamboo 5-piece Knife Set features:

Elevate technology designed to improve hygiene and reduce mess

Weighted handles and integrated tool rests prevent blades from touching the work surface when placed down

Japanese stainless-steel blades with ergonomic stainless-steel handles

In-drawer bamboo storage tray with non-slip feet

Set includes 3.5″ (9 cm) Paring knife, 4.5″ (11 cm) Serrated knife, 5.5″ (14 cm) Santoku knife, 8″ (20 cm) Chef’s knife and 8″ (20 cm) Bread knife

